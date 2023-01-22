Disgraced athletics coach Toni Minichiello was seen “mingling” with coaches at an athletics meeting in Sheffield this week.

Mr Minichiello was photographed talking with coaches and athletes on the track at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, despite being banned from the sport for life by UK Athletics last year.

The parent of a young athlete training at the track said: “What he was doing was mingling with other coaches? He wasn’t coaching but he wasn’t on the sides. He was on track. A number of other coaches and parents told me they were uncomfortable with this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Minichiello was banned for life by UK Athletics in August 2022, after he was found to have breached his coaching licence. Officials cited “sexual misconduct”, as well as “inappropriate and sometimes aggressive behaviour, bullying and emotional abuse” over a 15-year-period as the aggravating factors behind the decision.

Toni Minichiello was an accomplished and highly regarded coach who guided Sheffield athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill to gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games. He also guided her to world titles in 2009, 2011 and 2015 and silver at Rio in 2016 (Photo: PA)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parent who spoke with The Star, who did not want to be named, said: “It sends a message that even though he has been banned for life, he can still access these events. I’m shocked that he is not even embarrassed to be there.”

The parent said they did speak with staff at the English Institute of Sport about Mr Minichiello’s presence, but due to him never being convicted of any crime, they were told there was nothing they could do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Sheffield City Trust, who operate the venue, said: “We are aware that Toni Minichiello was in attendance at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield on Thursday 19 January. He was attending as a visitor and not in any professional capacity whatsoever. The welfare and safety of our customers, employees and anyone visiting our venues is always our number one priority. We apologise to any individuals who have been caused distress by his presence and we are currently in the process of investigating the entire incident.”

Why was Toni Minichiello banned by UK Athletics?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Independent Case Management Group found that the 57-year-old trainer was in breach of his coaching licence due to the following reasons:

- Making inappropriate sexual references and gestures to athletes, including mimicking “female genitalia and oral sex”, telling an athlete to “suck my ****” and frequently referring to his penis as his “spicy Italian sausage”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Engaging in inappropriate and sometimes aggressive behaviour, bullying and emotional abuse including one athlete being made to sit with a cone on her head to mimic a dunce’s cap.

- Failing to respect the athletes’ right to a private life by making intrusive inquiries and comments about their personal lives, including asking an athlete if she had “ever had sex while doing weights”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Engaging in sexually physical behaviour, namely inappropriate and unwanted touching of athletes to whom he owed a duty of care, including touching two athletes’ breasts and “dry humping” to mimic sexual activity.

Mr Minichiello was an accomplished and highly regarded coach who guided Sheffield athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill to gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games. He also guided her to world titles in 2009, 2011 and 2015 and silver at Rio in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He coached the heptathlete from 13 years old until her retirement after discovering her and recognising her potential during an athletics summer camp in the city.

After Jess won her Olympic gold medal, Toni won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Coach Award in the same year, as well as Coach of the Year at the UK Coaching Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has always denied any wrongdoing and when he was banned, he said: “I cannot fully express my disappointment with this decision and with UK Athletics’ unfair handling of this process.

“I strongly deny all the charges made against me. I have been a coach for over 30 years and, while I have been robust and demanding, I have not behaved inappropriately towards any of my athletes as very many of them would confirm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is very important that UK Athletics respond quickly and seriously to serious allegations of misconduct, especially when those allegations are made by young people.