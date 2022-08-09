Toni Minichiello, who coached Ennis-Hill to Olympic glory in 2012, also shared a comment online defending himself against the allegations and accused the investigation of being “one-sided”.

On an instagram story, Ennis-Hill said: “Reading the news today about my former coach Toni Minichiello, it is both shocking and upsetting.

"The allegations are awful and although I was never on the receiving end of any sexual physical behaviour, any such inappropriate behaviour or language has no place in any coaching or work environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great Britain's Jessica Ennis-Hill with her now-disgraced coach Toni Minichiello during day one of the Hypo-Meeting at the Mosle Stadion, Gotzis, Austria. Photo by Adam Davy/PA Wire

"Everyone should feel safe from any form of physical or mental abuse.”

Mr Minichiello was banned from athletics for life today, by UK Athletics, after an investigation found he engaged in "sexually physical behaviour" with athletes.

He was also found to have made inappropriate sexual references and gestures to athletes and engaged in "inappropriate and sometimes aggressive behaviour, bullying and emotional abuse".

The 56-year-old was found guilty, by an independent case-management group, 11 serious charges, including mimicking sexual activity and touching an athlete's breasts, and telling an athlete she could “suck my ****” if she did not continue to train.

FILE - Toni Minichiello looks on during the women's heptathlon at the Hypo Meeting in Goetzis, Austria, May 26, 2012. The coach who helped British track and field star Jessica Ennis-Hill to Olympic and world titles was effectively banned for life Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 for misconduct including sexually physical behavior with athletes over a 15-year period. Minichiello was found guilty by a tribunal of four charges that amounted to â€œgross breaches of trust,â€ the U.K. Athletics governing body said. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson, File)

In a statement, Mr Minichiello said: “I cannot fully express my disappointment with this decision and with UK Athletics' unfair handling of this process. I strongly deny all the charges against me.

“I have been a coach for over 30 years and while I have been robust and demanding, I have not behaved inappropriately towards any of my athletes as very many of them would confirm.

"From the beginning, I cooperated with UK Athletics and the appointed Independent Investigator. Unfortunately, the investigation was one-sided. For example, I offered to provide UK Athletics with the names and contact details of 80 witnesses, including my then current training group. UK Athletics declined the list of those witnesses.

"While repeatedly requesting details as to how the investigation was being conducted, this was only provided by UK Athletics in a witness statement shortly before the hearing of this matter, over a year after my provisional suspension, raising serious questions regarding my ability to gain a fair hearing.”

Mr Minichiello said the tribunal failed to engage with his evidence, which he says would have shown he was in a different country to one of the athletes in one of the most serious allegations.

He continued to say there was evidence of collusion against him in the hearing and witnesses were allowed to breach confidentiality and speak to one another during the course of the investigation, all of which the tribunal “failed to address”.

"It is very important that UK Athletics respond quickly and seriously to serious allegations of misconduct, especially when those allegations are made by young people. However, those investigations and tribunals need to be conducted carefully, with due process and fairly. I do not believe that I have been treated fairly in this instance.