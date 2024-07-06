Tom Staniforth: Hundreds of cards as ex-Sheffield butcher and war hero marks 102nd birthday

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 6th Jul 2024, 07:14 BST
He is the war hero who went on to become a familiar face at one of Sheffield’s best known butcher’s shops.

And now, Sheffield World War Two veteran Tom Staniforth has just celebrated his 102nd birthday, after receiving hundreds of birthday cards from well-wishers all across the country.

Tom is a familiar face to generations who lived in Beighton, having run the village’s butchers shop until he retired.

But he was also a World War Two hero, having served with the Royal Engineers, going ashore with the British army several days after D-Day in 1944.

War veteran Tom Staniforth with veterans and the hundreds of cards he has received at Woodland Care Home in North Anston as he prepares to celebrate his 102nd birthday. Photo: Dean Atkins, National WorldWar veteran Tom Staniforth with veterans and the hundreds of cards he has received at Woodland Care Home in North Anston as he prepares to celebrate his 102nd birthday. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World
War veteran Tom Staniforth with veterans and the hundreds of cards he has received at Woodland Care Home in North Anston as he prepares to celebrate his 102nd birthday. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | Dean Atkins, National World

Tom recently marked his 102nd birthday, with nearly 200 birthday cards, after an appeal for cards from the care home where he now lives, Woodland Care Home, on Woodsetts Road, North Anston.

He also received visits from groups of veterans at the home, as well as his own children, Julie Johnson and Tom Staniforth, and grandchildren.

Laura McBride. from Woodland Care Home said: “We put out an appeal for cards among the local community, and it pretty much went vital!. He has received cards from far and wide.”

Tom Staniforth in his Beighton butchers shopTom Staniforth in his Beighton butchers shop
Tom Staniforth in his Beighton butchers shop | Submitted

Tom was called up to the army in 1941, and served in the Royal Engineers as a cook, feeding the troops from field kitchens in Northern Europe. He went over to Normandy two weeks after D-Day, landing at Gold Beach. He was stationed at Cannes, and later Nijmegen, in the Netherlands.

After VE Day, he was injured while still serving with the army. A bomb went off near one of the ovens he was working with. There were concerns that he could lose his leg, but it was saved by medics.

He was later awarded the Legion D’Honneur by France for his role in the war and the country’s liberation.

After he left the army in 1946, he went into business as a butcher in Sheffield.

He was a well known figure in Beighton village.

He ran the JT Duckitt butchers’ shop there, at the top of High Street, for many years before he retired.

He lived at the care home with wife Sheila, until she sadly died a few years ago.

