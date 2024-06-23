Servicemen and women from branches of the armed forces past and present, and reservists and cadets were joined at the event by members of the public, who watched a parade, and looked at a number of exhibitions.
We have put together a picture gallery showing the best photographs of the day.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to your inbox
Sheffield’s Lord Mayor Jayne Dunn said she had spent the morning talking to veterans and cadets at the event.
She said: “It’s a privilege and an honour to be able to pay tribute to those who gave their lives and who served.”
Coun Anne Fox, Sheffield Council’s veterans champion, said there was a fantastic turn out with cadets and reservists. She said we should never forget what the armed forces had done for us and that we were forever in their debt.
All photographs: Errol Edwards
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.