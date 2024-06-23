Servicemen and women from branches of the armed forces past and present, and reservists and cadets were joined at the event by members of the public, who watched a parade, and looked at a number of exhibitions.

We have put together a picture gallery showing the best photographs of the day.

Sheffield’s Lord Mayor Jayne Dunn said she had spent the morning talking to veterans and cadets at the event.

She said: “It’s a privilege and an honour to be able to pay tribute to those who gave their lives and who served.”

Coun Anne Fox, Sheffield Council’s veterans champion, said there was a fantastic turn out with cadets and reservists. She said we should never forget what the armed forces had done for us and that we were forever in their debt.

