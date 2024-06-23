Sheffield Armed Forces and Veterans Day: 16 pictures show families and veterans at event at Peace Gardens

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 14:04 BST

Sheffield paid tribute to the armed forces, with a day to mark Armed Forces and Veterans Day.

Servicemen and women from branches of the armed forces past and present, and reservists and cadets were joined at the event by members of the public, who watched a parade, and looked at a number of exhibitions.

We have put together a picture gallery showing the best photographs of the day.

Sheffield’s Lord Mayor Jayne Dunn said she had spent the morning talking to veterans and cadets at the event.

She said: “It’s a privilege and an honour to be able to pay tribute to those who gave their lives and who served.”

Coun Anne Fox, Sheffield Council’s veterans champion, said there was a fantastic turn out with cadets and reservists. She said we should never forget what the armed forces had done for us and that we were forever in their debt.

All photographs: Errol Edwards

Gallery shows pictures from the Sheffield Veterans and Armed Forces day event at the Peace Gardens. Photo: Errol Edwards

1. Veterans and Armed Forces Day

Gallery shows pictures from the Sheffield Veterans and Armed Forces day event at the Peace Gardens. Photo: Errol Edwards | Errol EdwardsPhoto: Errol Edwards

Lord Mayor of Sheffield Jayne Dunn with an old fashioned fire engine at the Veterans' Day event at the 2024 Peace Gardens in Sheffield. Photo: Errol Edwards

2. Fire engine

Lord Mayor of Sheffield Jayne Dunn with an old fashioned fire engine at the Veterans' Day event at the 2024 Peace Gardens in Sheffield. Photo: Errol Edwards | Errol EdwardsPhoto: Errol Edwards

A veteran joins the lord mayor at the Sheffeld veterans day event at the Peace Gardens. Photo: Errol Edwards

3. Medals

A veteran joins the lord mayor at the Sheffeld veterans day event at the Peace Gardens. Photo: Errol Edwards | Errol EdwardsPhoto: Errol Edwards

Sheffield Armed Forces and Veterans Day, at the Peace Gardens. Photo: Errol Edwards

4. Uniform

Sheffield Armed Forces and Veterans Day, at the Peace Gardens. Photo: Errol Edwards | Errol EdwardsPhoto: Errol Edwards

