Tom Collier: Floral tributes pile high at scene of popular footballer's crash as fundraisers tops £16,000
Floral tributes left at the scene of a crash which killed a popular Sheffield footballer have paid tribute to a ‘fine young man’ mourners were ‘privileged to know’.
Tom Collier was on his way to play against Sheffield Wanderers with his teammates from Hammer and Pincers FC last Saturday (February 5).
Tragically, at around 10.24am, his vehicle left the road just after the large underpass on Shepcote Lane, Tinsley, and struck a brick wall. Tom – who was 24 – died shortly afterwards.
In the five days since, dozens of floral bouquets have been left at the scene of the crash in tribute to the young footballer.
Read More
One of the many cards left there reads: “Tom, please always stay close.
"You are so, so loved and forever will be.”
Other items left at the scene include a Blades away shirt, two high-vis vests and a Hammer and Pincers cap. A number of bricks have been rearranged to spell ‘TC’, with a medal draped across it.
Also present is a yellow ‘Chengdu Blades’ Sheffield United shirt. Written on it in pen are the words: “Tom, you will be forever in out heart, we love you.”
"I can’t begin to say how much we will miss you. Heartbroken, but so many happy memories with you,” reads another card.
The tributes come as a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for good causes in Tom’s name has raised more than £16,000 in two days.
Tributes have been paid online since news of his death broke last weekend.
His football team said: “Players and coaches are devastated at the loss of a very popular team-mate.”