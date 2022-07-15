Tom Collier was on his way to play against Sheffield Wanderers with his teammates from Hammer and Pincers FC on February 5.

Tragically, at around 10.24am, his vehicle left the road just after the large underpass on Shepcote Lane, Tinsley, and struck a brick wall. Tom – who was 24 – died shortly afterwards.

Sheffield United fan Tom Collier was a popular figure on the local football scene before his tragic passing at just 24 years old (GoFundMe)

Now, Tom’s friends, teammates and loved ones will come together this Sunday (July 17) for a friendly football tournament in his memory.

Sixteen teams – many of whom will have taken on Tom on the pitch at some point – will take part in the six-a-side kickabout between 11am and 4pm on Sunday at the home of Handsworth FC at Olivers Mount Football Ground.

The matches will be followed by a charity raffle, auction, a DJ and two live bands – including up-and-coming Sheffield band Smallprint.

Tyrone Wilson, 29, who used to play for Hammer and Pincers and was a former teammate of Tom’s, organised the competition with the help of Tom’s family, Handsworth FC and the TC9 Foundation.

Tom Collier in the dressing room, below left (Hammer and Pincers FC)

He told The Star: “I don’t remember if it was before or after Tom’s funeral, but I went to the Hammer and Pincers’ manager to ask if we could arrange a friendly 11-a-side match together.

"But Tom was such a popular lad, it’s of course gone up to a whole tournament with 16 teams.

“I’m proud everyone’s managed to get this together for this idea.

"When the news first came through it was very hard. But it’s brought out a lot of friendships and brought people closer together, in a way.

Sheffield, England, 19th February 2022. Sheffield Utd fans hold a round of applause in the 9th minute for Blades fan Tom Collier who sadly died earlier this month aged 24 during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"It’s such a bad thing to happen to a guy his age.

"I hope it turns to be a decent day, and people come out for a warm Sunday to watch some quality football and have a good time.”

The TC9 Foundation is a charitable organisation set up by Tom’s family to donate to good causes in his memory.