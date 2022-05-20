The fundraising challenge called 'Tobias in the Park' was due to launch on Saturday, May 21 as the youngster aims to help make playgrounds accessible for everyone.

The 11-year-old, who has cerebral palsy and autism, was due to launch his latest challenge at Endcliffe Park after he challenged everyone to join him by hopping, skipping, jumping or walking up to 1km over the next week.

Delivering the sad news on his social media accounts, Tobias apologised for having to postpone the event after both he and his mum were infected with Covid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fundraising superstar Captain Tobias Weller who has raised more than £150,000 for charities across Sheffield has been named on the New Year's Honours list. (Picture credit: Danny Lawson/PA)

However, he encouraged everyone planning to take part to carry on with the 1km challenge which begins next week.

Alongside a selfie, his message read: “Why the sad face? Tobias in the Park is POSTPONED.

“Sorry everyone but my mum and I have Covid so we can't go ahead with our plans this Saturday.

“We're going to rearrange really soon but DESPERATELY want you to carry on with YOUR 1KM challenge next week. I'll be back.”

Tobias posted a selfie alongside his message to his supporters.

Tobias has not been able to visit his local playground since he was six, due to it not being accessible to him.

Reaching his £1,000 target will help create accessible playgrounds, starting with his special needs school, Paces based at High Green, and Endcliffe Park.

Days after his online fundraising was launched in April, Tobias had already raised £850, only £150 short of his target.

Paces is one of the UK leaders in ‘conductive education’ which supports all the children to achieve their potential, not just academically but with key skills for life such as sitting, standing, walking, speaking, communication and self-care.

Tobias is no stranger to raising money for good causes having already raised more than £150,000 for his school and The Children’s Hospital Charity in Sheffield last year.

He completed two marathons and a gruelling triathlon, which included a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile tricycle ride and another marathon to achieve his target.

The incredible effort saw the 11-year-old become the youngest winner of the British Empire Medal in January.

To fill out a sponsorship form, visit: www.tobiasinthepark.co.uk/sponsorshipform.