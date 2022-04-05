Sheffield's 'Captain' Tobias launches new fundraising challenge to make playgrounds accessible for all

The 11-year-old, who has cerebral palsy and autism, only created the online fundraiser 10 days ago but it is already more than a quarter of the way to its target.

Tobias will begin his challenge at 11am on Saturday, May 21 at Endcliffe Park, when he will attempt to walk 1km using his walker.

The inspirational youngster has also challenged everyone to join him by hopping, skipping, jumping, or walking up to 1km within the week following May 21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield's 'Captain' Tobias Weller has launched a new fundraising campaign to make playgrounds accessible for all (pic: Danny Lawson/PA)

Tobias has not been able to visit his local playground since he was six, due to it not being accessible to him.

Reaching his £1,000 target will help create accessible playgrounds, starting with his special needs school, Paces, and Endcliffe Park, where he will be walking 1km.

Paces is one of the UK leaders in ‘conductive education’ which supports all the children to achieve their potential, not just academically but with key skills for life such as sitting, standing, walking, speaking, communication and self-care.

Tobias was presented with a special award by Sheffield’s lord mayor, Gayle Smith, after she visited his school in March.

Ruth Liu, headteacher of Paces School and head of conductive education at Paces, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome the Lord Mayor of Sheffield to our school, introduce her to some of our inspirational pupils and tell her all about conductive education and the impact it has.

“What our pupils, teachers and staff achieve every day using its techniques and skills is life-changing and I want more children and adults to have that opportunity.”

Tobias is no stranger to raising money for good causes having already raised more than £150,000 for his school and The Children’s Hospital Charity last year.

He completed two marathons and a gruelling triathlon, which included a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile tricycle ride and another marathon to achieve his target.

The incredible effort saw the 11-year-old become the youngest winner of the British Empire Medal in January.

To fill out a sponsorship form, visit: www.tobiasinthepark.co.uk/sponsorshipform.