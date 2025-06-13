Thrybergh Country Park cafe refurbishment to begin

Work to refurbish the cafe at Thrybergh Country Park will go ahead this summer after Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council approved the full business case and selected a contractor for the job.

The scheme, funded by the previous government’s Levelling Up programme, is part of a £19.9 million investment aimed at boosting tourism, leisure and skills across Rotherham.

Plans for Thrybergh include upgrading the existing cafe rather than rebuilding it entirely, as originally proposed, and improving the surrounding outdoor seating and landscaping.

The revised scheme was drawn up after rising construction costs made the initial plans unaffordable. The approved option will see the cafe refurbished to accommodate around 50 indoor seats, alongside 750 square metres of new public realm and outdoor seating with views across the park and lake.

Council officers say the project will enhance the park’s hospitality offer, extend visitor stays, and support community health and wellbeing. The works are expected to begin in late July 2025 and complete by December, with a limited cafe service maintained during construction.

The contract has been awarded to O&P Construction Services Ltd following a competitive tender process. The council says the scheme remains within budget and was designed to minimise disruption, with just one summer season affected. A temporary rise in emissions is anticipated during construction, but the refurbished building is expected to be more energy efficient long-term.

The council has not disclosed the cost of the scheme, as financial details are included in confidential appendices due to commercial sensitivity.

Consultation has taken place with park users, ward councillors, and other stakeholders, and planning permission for the revised design was granted in January. The project is being overseen as part of the council’s wider regeneration programme, which also includes improvements at Rother Valley Country Park, Magna, and Wentworth Woodhouse.