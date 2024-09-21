Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Forty years since Threads terrified a generation of Sheffielders, a new figurine inspired by the 1984 film is fuelling fresh nightmares.

The 'traffic warden' figurine from the 1984 film Threads is available from Gravel Pit, in Sheffield city centre, priced £50 | National World

The ‘traffic warden’ is one of the most haunting images from the BBC drama, filmed in Sheffield, which follows the lead up to and aftermath of a devastating nuclear attack.

A horrifyingly accurate model of the trenchcoated character, gun in hands, his eyes staring blankly from the holes in his blood-stained bandage, has now gone on sale in Sheffield and is proving hugely popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Threads, the 1984 BBC film about a nuclear bomb hitting Sheffield, featured many locals as extras. Perhaps the most memorable of those extras was Michael Beecroft, who played the 'traffic warden' | Sheffield Newspapers

The 10cm tall hand-painted figurine, made by the small London-based business HobbsLane, comes in a protective plastic case with a backing card modelled on the famous Radio Times cover.

It is one of the most sought-after items at Gravel Pit, in the recently opened Leah’s Yard indie shopping centre on Cambridge Street, Sheffield city centre, where it retails for £50.

Some of the other items for sale in Gravel Pit, at Leah's Yard, Cambridge Street, Sheffield city centre | National World

Gravel Pit’s owner Danny Mager told The Star: “There seems to be a resurgence of pride in the city, and Threads is such an iconic Sheffield film, which is why I think people love these models so much.”

The traffic warden character in Threads was played by a real-life traffic warden, Michael Beecroft, who told the BBC earlier this year how it had simply been ‘a day’s work’ and he ‘never realised the impact it had’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Danny Mager's favourite items for sale in his Gravel Pit shop at Leah's Yard, in Sheffield city centre, is this 'Yes Sheff' wood carving by artist Tom J Newell | National World

Gravel Pit, which also has a store on Abbeydale Road, where it has been based for several years, sells plants alongside a range of other goods, including prints, vinyl records, cards, ceramics and curios.

Danny said: “I’ve always described the shop on Abbeydale Road as Sheffield’s best-kept secret but unfortunately that means no one knows we’re there and no one comes in.

“The footfall’s amazing here and Leah’s Yard is such a special space. It’s really beautiful and there are some great businesses here.”

Along with the Threads figurines, one of Danny’s favourite items is the beautiful hand-carved ‘Yes Sheff’ artwork by Tom J Newell. The original piece will set you back more than £100 but you can buy a smaller version for just £8.