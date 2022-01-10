Endcliffe Park, the route's 'spiritual home', serves as the starting and ending point for the Round Sheffield Run winter edition - a 20km loop of popular Sheffield trails, parks, and green spaces.

Thousands of runners from all over the country pushed themselves to their physical and mental limits.

With the timed stages as the main focus, participants could concentrate on their running and take it easy between them, which made it an enjoyable journey through the UK's greenest city.

The timed stages included going through Limb Valley, Ecclesall Wood, Chancet Woods, Graves Park, Meersbrooks and Brincliffe, with 600m of total vertical elevation.

Despite the single-digit temperatures that gripped Sheffield over the weekend, runners were all smiles as they arrived on Sunday morning, clad in trail shoes and a water bag strapped to their backs.

A runner from Bristol, Jarlath McKenna, dominated the male category as he crossed the finish line with his time of one hour and seven minutes.

Meanwhile, the woman's title was taken by Alice Daniel, who finished the race in one hour and 19 minutes.

Round Sheffield Run uncovers a lot of Sheffield's hidden gems

‘Loved every second of it’

One participant described the run as 'brilliant', despite it being a challenging course.

He wrote on Facebook: "Top event, I really enjoyed it. Tough, with loads of mud, but brilliant. Thanks!"

A fellow runner agreed, saying she loved 'every second' of the race.

She said: "Fantastic, loved every second. The mud, the hills - did I say the mud, the hills! Thank you so much to all the organiser, volunteers, sponsors, you were all fab.

"Such a friendly run too, I spoke to quite a few runners."

Another runner wrote: “Absolutely brilliant, weather conditions were perfect. Thanks to the organisers and all the marshalls en route, very supportive and encouraging.

"Met some lovely runners between stages along the way well done everyone it was a tough one all that mud really took it out of me, hopefully I will get to do it in June.”

Runners who finished the race were treated to local artisan coffee, wood-fired pizza, sandwiches, burgers, and other treats, as well as a drink, to celebrate their achievement.