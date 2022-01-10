Across the city as a whole, there were 148 incidents reported as a burglary in November last year.

Burglary is the theft, or attempted theft, from premises where access is not authorised.

Damage to premises that appears to have been caused by a person attempting to commit a burglary is also counted.

These are the areas of Sheffield worst affected by burglars.

1. Dore There were 9 burglaries in the Dore area of Sheffield in one month.

2. Parson Cross There were 10 incidents of burglary reported in the Parson Cross area in November 2021.

3. Richmond There were 10 incidents of burglary reported in the Richmond area in November 2021.

4. Darnall There were 10 incidents of burglary reported in the Darnall area in November 2021.