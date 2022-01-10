Across the city as a whole, there were 148 incidents reported as a burglary in November last year.
Burglary is the theft, or attempted theft, from premises where access is not authorised.
Damage to premises that appears to have been caused by a person attempting to commit a burglary is also counted.
These are the areas of Sheffield worst affected by burglars.
Undefined: readMore
1. Dore
There were 9 burglaries in the Dore area of Sheffield in one month.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Parson Cross
There were 10 incidents of burglary reported in the Parson Cross area in November 2021.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Richmond
There were 10 incidents of burglary reported in the Richmond area in November 2021.
Photo: Google
4. Darnall
There were 10 incidents of burglary reported in the Darnall area in November 2021.
Photo: Google Maps