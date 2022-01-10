These are the areas of Sheffield worst affected by burglars.

Sheffield crime: The 12 areas of Sheffield where you’re most likely to be burgled - including Dore, Crookes and Heeley

Recently released crime stats have revealed the Sheffield areas where burglary is the most prominent.

By Kian Rains
Monday, 10th January 2022, 2:29 pm

Across the city as a whole, there were 148 incidents reported as a burglary in November last year.

Burglary is the theft, or attempted theft, from premises where access is not authorised.

Damage to premises that appears to have been caused by a person attempting to commit a burglary is also counted.

1. Dore

There were 9 burglaries in the Dore area of Sheffield in one month.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Parson Cross

There were 10 incidents of burglary reported in the Parson Cross area in November 2021.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Richmond

There were 10 incidents of burglary reported in the Richmond area in November 2021.

Photo: Google

4. Darnall

There were 10 incidents of burglary reported in the Darnall area in November 2021.

Photo: Google Maps

