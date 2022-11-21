The former OHM Food Court at West One has been taken over by Brewski - a Manchester-based restaurant which is due to open on Thursday, December 1.

The American-themed restaurant and a cocktail karaoke bar prides itself on serving high-quality comfort food.

Venue bosses have been posting pictures and videos of the culinary creations Sheffielders can look forward to indulging in, and some of the posts have gone viral.

Thousands of excited diners have booked a table at a new American-themed restaurant due to open in Sheffield city centre in time for Christmas (Brewski)

A picture of one of the meals under the title ‘Oh Christmas tray, Oh Christmas tray’ that includes a dish featuring stuffed crust beef wellington burrito, jumbo pigs in blankets and deep fried panko turkey breast double cheeseburgers have been commented on and shared more than 16, 000 times.

In addition the restaurant had a whopping 3000 covers booked in the first 24 hours since bookings went live earlier this week. Staff posted on Facebook that they were ‘absolutely overwhelmed’ with the response.

James Daly, director of Brewski, previously said: “The reception so far has been fantastic since announcing on social media that we will be opening in Sheffield, we have had over 5,000 comments online!”

In addition, an experienced operator has also taken over the former Solita site just around the corner and plans to renovate the former restaurant unit and open a cocktail and karaoke bar there.

