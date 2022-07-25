Thornberry Animal Sanctuary said best friends Molly and Mini are both 'incredibly affectionate' and are now looking for a family who can provide lots of love and attention to them both.
Despite missing an eye, it doesn't hold eight-year-old pug Molly back in any way, according to her carers at the South Yorkshire-based animal sanctuary.
However, she does need to shed a few pounds and needs a home that can provide regular gentle exercise to ensure she gets back to a healthy weight.
Meanwhile, Mini, a three-year-old Chihuahua, can be 'nervous' on first approach but enjoys curling up on your knee.
Both Molly and Mini would make 'excellent family pets' as they have grown up with children previously, according to the sanctuary.
If you feel you could open your home and heart to these girls, please apply via Thornberry Animal Sanctuary’s website www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org.