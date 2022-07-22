Alpaca and llama trekking is set to make its debut at Graves Park Animal Farm on August 21. Picture by Graves Park Animal Farm Facebook

The herd of llamas and alpacas at Graves Park Animal Farm are now in their final weeks of training before the new activity debuts on August 21.

Farmer Jack Tankard said: “Our alpacas have done lots of training and are very used to meeting new people every day.

“They each have their own personalities and love to go trekking around the bespoke trail that we’ve created within our farm site.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors can expect a health and safety briefing before being introduced to their ideal alpaca or llama.

However, the farm said it is only available to those who are 16 years and above for safety reasons.

Children are also not allowed to walk the animals even when they are accompanied by adults.

They said: “Because this is a brand new activity for us we are being super cautious, we will review this in 12 months when we're really used to running the treks with members of the public.”

The herd comprises five alpacas, Ebony, Reggie, Storm, Toffee and Toto, and three llamas, Bob, Marcel and Maldoon. They each like to walk in a certain order and prefer to stay close to one another.

The activity will cost £26 for individuals or £31 for groups of two, the maximum group size per alpaca. All money will be reinvested into Graves Park Animal Farm.

For more information, go to @Gravesparkanimalfarm on Facebook or email [email protected].