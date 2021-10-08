Baked beans have earned their status as a student staple; they’re good on toast, on a jacket potato, or part of our Big Breakfast – but everything has its limits, and even the better cooks among us can only do so much.

And on October 11, The Graduate pub on Surrey Street in Sheffield is giving the city’s students an offer they can’t refuse – for one day only students can say goodbye to beans on toast and tuck into one of the pub’s burgers instead – all for free.

All you have to do is bring in your baked beans and exchange them for a delicious burger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Graduate pub on Surrey Street in Sheffield is giving the city’s students a free burger if they trade in tins of beans.

Paul Burton, general manager at The Graduate Sheffield, said: “Whether you’re a student or not, baked beans find their way onto our plates more than we care to admit. We want to change that for the city’s new and returning students, so for one day only, we’ll be welcoming them through our doors with a tin in hand, ready to trade it for a burger.

“Not only will it give them a chance to fuel up but also to come try our menu and see what we’re all about. We can’t wait!”

Every tin of beans traded in will be delivered to the local S2 Food Bank, ensuring that nothing goes to waste.