These are the best nightspots for food and drink in Sheffield - according to the city's residents

Sheffield boasts a large number of pubs, bars and nightlife venues, some chain managed and others independent, but which ones are the best?

If you head to the West Street area of Sheffield, which is the city’s main circuit of nightlife, you’ll find a mix of both larger chains and independents.

On Carver Street, there is a cluster of bars and small clubs to explore

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the best nightspots for food and drink in Sheffield (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Division Street is known for its quirky bars and pubs that double as music venues with live bands playing on some nights.

Leopold Square offers a sophisticated cluster of vibrant restaurants and bars and is an oasis of entertainment with live music on offer during the Summer months.

The historic Kelham Island area is one of Sheffield’s most exciting nightlife spots.

In recent years, the former factories and outhouses that cover the neighbourhood have been transformed into a range of drinking and dining destinations.

Turtle Bay on Holly Street

To get an idea of the best places to visit for food and drink we’ve spoken to Sheffield’s residents.

Catherine Edwards recommended the Fat Cat pub and other nightlife venues around Kelham Island.

She said: “Normally if I go out, I’ll go to Kelham Island, and down that way. I very rarely come out into town, but I’m just about to go to Turtle Bay for a few cocktails with a friend although that was her choice.

"I like proper pubs with proper beer and places that you can take the dog. The Kelham Island area is just really chilled out and relaxed and when I had my dog I could take it with me, so good beer and dog friendly were the two priorities.”

The Fat Cat on Alma Street, Kelham Island

Sheffielder, Paige said she enjoys Japanese restaurant and Bar Tsuki on West Street in the city centre.

She said: “I like Tsuki because they do great food and cocktails, and overall it has a really good atmosphere.”

According to Sheffield student Sarah, Turtle Bay on Holly Street is cheap for drinks and is one of her favourite venues.

Turtle Bay was recommended by another student Amy, who enjoys the atmosphere inside the venue.