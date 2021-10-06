Vegan eateries in Sheffield

9 of the best vegan or vegetarian cafés and restaurants you should check out in Sheffield

Vegan or vegetarian restaurants and cafés have been popping up more regularly in Sheffield as a growing number of people have resolved to eat less meat or switch to a plant-based diet.

By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 4:57 pm

Here’s 9 of the best.

1. Church - Temple of Fun, Rutland Way

Situated in Sheffield’s uber-trendy Kelham Island district, Church hosts Make No Bones - a 100 per cent vegan kitchen and bar which is regarded as one of the best vegan eateries in the country.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Just Falafs, Chesterfield Road

Does what it says on the tin - Just Falafs on Chesterfield road is a lovely Middle Eastern restaurant which serves a range of falafel-based dishes including hummus bowls and a salad bar.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Dana, Crookes

Over on Crookes, Dana coffee house and cafe has a wide range of vegan bites, from bhajis to samosas and fritters. It’s also a great spot for veggie and vegan breakfasts.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Urban Choola, Ecclesall Road

The thali at this popular Indian restaurant comes highly recommended, but if you’re not keen on lots of small offerings, there’s plenty else on offer for vegans here too.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3