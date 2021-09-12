These 13 adorable dogs are all seeking their forever homes in South Yorkshire

Some of these dogs have had a terrible start in life, suffering neglect or being found in an awful condition, while others have been luckier.
But they are all ready to start a fresh chapter in their lives as they look for a new human to take them in and give them the love and attention they deserve.
All 13 pooches are up for adoption through the charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies, which is based in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.
1. Bodhi
Bodhi is a very special boy who is adored by everyone the kennels. He is looking for his dream forever home after suffering years of neglect. He is seven years young and a beautiful medium-large crossbreed (maybe Mastiff/Staffy/Sharpei). Bodhi arrived at the charity in the most terrible shape – he was very underweight and had terrible sore skin and fur loss. Saddest of all was that he was absolutely petrified of humans. It took a couple of weeks to build up Bodhi’s trust, but he’s done so well and had transformed into a loveable, playful goofball full of kisses and cuddles! He is such a character who ‘talks’ to you when he wants to play! He is a very intelligent boy who loves to learn and is very trainable (he is already fab with basic commands and is quite obedient!). Bodhi has gained weight well and his skin is improving, but it’s likely that he suffers with allergies and will need medication for life (Apoquel tablets) to stop him itching and becoming sore. Bodhi will take a little time to warm up to new people, but this is getting better each day. He is naturally ‘territorial’ and will guard his kennel from people he doesn’t know, but is fine meeting people on neutral ground. He will be the same in a new home, so if his new owners had experience of guarding breeds that would be ideal, or willing to take our advice on managing him! Bodhi has shown no aggression to other dogs out and about, but is under socialised, and would probably be too much for another dog at the moment, so is best living as the only pet. He has been around children previously, but we feel a child free home would suit him best, but he would be OK with sensible visiting children once introduced. Bodhi loves being out and about and has lots of energy – he needs access to a fully secure decent sized garden in his new home. Bodhi will be the most loyal, loving companion for his new owner – he so deserves to know what it’s like to have a loving home of his own – he is such a special boy.
Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies
2. Hattie
Little Hattie is such a friendly little girl who is sadly being overlooked. She is eight years young, but still full of energy and terrier spirit! Hattie adores everyone she meets – she LOVES people, loves cuddles and company! PLEASE NOTE: Hattie is very reactive towards other dogs! She has previously lived with a cat, and may be able to live with a confident cat who is used to living with dogs. She must find a dog-free home with people who totally understand about her issues around other dogs and will walk her at quiet times and in quiet places. She will also need direct access to a totally secure fenced-off garden. Hattie is brilliant around the house – she is housetrained, and loves her cuddles and playtime! She will need a lot of company as she doesn’t like to be left alone. Hattie’s issues around other dogs on her walks have resulted in her being handed into rescue, and she MUST find a confident owner who understands this about her and can responsibly manage her on walks. She must be walked in quiet areas – a country home would be ideal where she will be able to enjoy stress free, dog free walks! Terrier fans, please get in touch as this little lady is a cracker who just needs to find that home who understand her.
Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies
3. Hooch
Handsome Hooch is a nine years young husky looking for a breed-savvy home. He is very well behaved – fantastic around the house, and brilliant on his walks. Hooch hadn't had the best of lives before arriving in rescue, and so he can be reserved with new people and needs a hands-off approach at first as he is aloof and doesn’t want handling by people he doesn’t know. He can be particularly wary of men who don’t give him his space. He is more trusting of women generally, and when he’s settled, he is a lovely, playful boy in great health who’s got very good manners and has had some good training. Hooch also has that cheeky husky glint in his eye, and a slightly stubborn streak! He is dog-friendly and would like to live with a friendly female dog (of similar size to him), but no cats! Hooch is still an active boy who loves his walks and is a pro at a game of fetch! He walks well on the lead. In true husky style, he will need direct access to a very secure garden (5ft fencing minimum). Hooch is a star who deserves a home with people who know and love huskies.
Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies
4. Dudley
Dudley is a small red Staffy who is 10 years young and looking for love! He is a fab little guy with short legs and a tubby little body! Dudley can be a little nervous of new people at first, but is super affectionate with his family and a typical, bouncy Staffy cuddle monster! He just needs a bit of space and time to warm up to new people. Dudley is picky around other dogs, but will walk past dogs out and about and will only take a dislike to certain dogs. He walks beautifully on his lead and has a proper Staffy waddle! A quiet home would suit our little man best – he has lived with children in the past, and would be OK with sensible visiting children once he knows them, but we think he’d like a quiet home for the most part. Dudley can be quite bouncy when he’s excited, and certainly doesn’t act his age! He is looking for a family who know and love Staffies and will treat him like a little prince!
Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies