This figure, including single, separated, divorced and widowed people in the county, based on Office for National Statistics data, has been published by dating website, SugarDaters.

Alexandra Olariu, Marketing Manager at SugarDaters, said: “Not only love is in the air, but it’s also in your neighbourhood. If you are single and ready to mingle, do not lose hope. Just look up, and you may discover that your special one may be closer than you think.”

She added: “What happens is that our lifestyle has changed so much over the last twenty years that, for some people, saying ‘hey, do you know what? I like you!’ may be a real endeavour. That’s why, for the introverted type, online dating websites and apps will always be the most practical and convenient solution to find love.”

According to the website, in South Yorkshire there are 1.22 single women per single man that are aged between 18 and 24 years old.

In the 25 to 49 age group, there are usually more single men per single woman than the other way around.

In South Yorkshire’s case, there are 1.21 single men per single woman that are 25 to 34 years old, and 1.09 single men per woman that are 35 to 49.

A SugarDaters spokesperson said: “When it comes to people 50 to 64 years old, there are usually more single women than men because women have a longer life expectancy, some become widowed and are still open for experimentation. In South Yorkshire there are 1.01 single women per single man.

“After the age of 65, the number of single women per single man goes up dramatically, being the ratio in some cases of four single women per single man, again due to their longer life expectancy. Sure, one can find love after 64 but, after a certain age, finding a partner may be less appealing than at the age of 24.”