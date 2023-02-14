The Wheatley Hotel in Doncaster has unveiled a gargantuan £29.95 full English breakfast – which includes 10 sausages, 10 rashers of bacon and 10 hash browns – which diners have just 35 minutes to complete – and if they do, they will get it free. And the pub has suggested Leeds YouTube star BeardMeatsFood, also known as Adam Moran, take on the challenge.
The breakfast has been launched at the pub this week and the full dish features:
10 bacon
10 sausages
10 hash browns
6 eggs
6 black pudding
6 toast
6 bread
Beans, tomatoes and mushrooms
The order is for one person only – and can only be completed by individuals, with no help allowed from outsiders.
The Wheatley Hotel is also launching more managable breakfasts at £8.95 (large) and £6.95 (small) from 7am to 11am Monday to Thursday and 7am to noon on Friday to Saturday.
The popular YouTube star has already taken on a number of eating challenges in Doncaster in recent years.
In January last year, he wolfed down a mammoth breakfast served up by the Tattooed Goose with just seconds to spare, becoming the first diner to complete the gigantic platter of eggs, bacon, sausages, beans and much more.
Fellow YouTuber Danny Malin, better known as Rate My Takeaway, also tackled a marathon breakfast at Shepherd’s Place Farm in Haxey, taking on the venue's £25 full English.