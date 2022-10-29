The 'tiny treasure hunts' that have been making people smile in Sheffield for almost a decade

The Sheffield woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, started a Facebook page called ‘Hard Bored’ in 2013. She has been making tiny treasure hunt items for people of Sheffield to find for almost a decade.

The inspiration to make these items came when she moved from Derby to Sheffield in 2012 and was looking for work with nothing to do in the meantime. She started making things out of hard board which she collected from skips in Nether Edge.

Some of the tiny treats.

Once the items are made, she places them around Sheffield with a post-it note for people to find during their day.

She said: “I got a few people sending me pictures of themselves with the items and telling me where they found them and thanking me for making them smile, it was a great feeling and almost addictive.

“I love getting reactions from the public, that’s what it is all about for me. I get really nice messages from people saying they’ve made a game out of it and are out for the day looking for them.”

Time and dedication is taken to make the treasure hunt items. One of her most popular creations was her 60 snails which took her about five weeks to make. She has made 50 spiders for Halloween and some colourful birds and snowmen for Christmas which took four weeks each.

She said: “This project for me is not about money or recognition, its purely for the fun of it and for trying to brighten up people's day.