He is expected to pay tribute to the Queen, as he grieves her loss, in a pre-recorded message to be aired on BBC One and other channels at 6pm today, Friday, September 9.

Charles will also pledge his duty to his service as the new sovereign during the televised speech.

Prince Charles, now King Charles III, with his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA

The new king has said a period of royal mourning for the Queen, who died peacefully at her Balmoral home on Thursday, aged 96, will be observed from now until seven days after her funeral.

Charles is due to return from Balmoral to London today, Friday, September 9, as the first full day of his reign begins.

Members of the royal family had rushed to the Queen’s bedside as her health failed. Her children – the Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex – travelled to Balmoral, as did the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, Countess of Wessex and Duke of Sussex.

The Sussexes, who were coming to the end of a whistle-stop visit to Europe when the Queen died, are expected to stay in the UK to attend the Queen’s state funeral, likely be held on Monday, September 19. to hold his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The PM and senior ministers will attend a public service of remembrance at St Paul’s in central London.

On Saturday morning, an Accession Council – the formal proclamation of Charles as King – will take place at St James’s Palace in London.

The first public proclamation of the new sovereign will then be read in the open air from the Friary Court balcony at St James’s Palace by the Garter King of Arms.

Charles will hold audiences, and the media will be briefed by the Earl Marshal, who is in charge of the accession and the Queen’s funeral, on the coming days.