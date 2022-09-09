The Queen: Photos show Sheffield in mourning as city commemorates death of Queen Elizabeth II
Many corners of Sheffield commemorated the death of Queen Elizabeth II in their own way today.
Flower laying areas, books of condolences and flags flying at half mast have been spotted across the Steel City for the public to pay their respects.
Plans continue to emerge of what formal proceedings will be held in the coming days and weeks to mark the Queen’s passing.
Look at our gallery below to see some of the small ways Sheffield changed today to commemorate the end of the second Elizabethan era.
