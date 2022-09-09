Flower laying areas, books of condolences and flags flying at half mast have been spotted across the Steel City for the public to pay their respects.

Plans continue to emerge of what formal proceedings will be held in the coming days and weeks to mark the Queen’s passing.

Look at our gallery below to see some of the small ways Sheffield changed today to commemorate the end of the second Elizabethan era.

The Queen: Here are ways to pay respects in Sheffield with flowers and books of condolences

1. How Sheffield has changed to mark passing of The Queen Many corners of Sheffield look different today as commemorations begin to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: alastair Ulke Photo Sales

2. Advertising board on West Street Like all towns and cities across the UK today, many advertising boards have been given over to displaying commemorations to the late Queen. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

3. Half mast at Sheffield Children's Hospital The union flag flying half mast at Sheffield Children's Hospital Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

4. Hlaf mast over Sheffield Town Hall The Union Flag flying at half mast over Sheffield Town Hall. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales