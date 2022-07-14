It was an early start for some fans today (July 14) as the first contenders in the 150th Open Championship in St Andrews stepped onto the green for 6am.

Champion players have arrived from all corners of the world – including four prominent faces who are showing true Sheffield steel in the contest.

In fact, commentators have noted there are more players from Sheffield in St Andrew’s this week than there are players from Scotland.

Matt Fitzpatrick of Sheffield watches his second shot on the third hole during the second round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Who from Sheffield is playing at The Open Championship 2022?

When is Matt Fitzpatrick teeing off?

Sheffield’s famous faces include the rising superstar of the golfing scene Matt Fitzpatrick.

Danny Willett of England plays their second shot on the fourth hole during Day One of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 14, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old champion was born and raised in the city and learned everything he knows on Hallamshire Golf Club.

He is at St Andrews today just one month after winning his first major title at the 122nd US Open in June.

Commentators applauded Matt’s talent at the tournament last month, pointing to a incredible long-distance putt that turned the tide in his favour as he fought for dominance with Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler.

If anyone was in doubt of his standing in this year’s tournament, Matt is teeing off at 2.59pm – against none other Max Homa and Tiger Woods.

England's Barclay Brown reacts after missing a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Thursday, July 14 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

When is Barclay Brown teeing off?

Also on the green is highflying Sheffield amateur Barclay Brown.

The 21-year-old Brown earned his spot in the 150th Open by virtue of winning the 36-hole final qualifying event at Hollinwell, in Nottinghamshire, in June.

Like Fitzpatrick, Barclay is an student of Hallamshire GC, but also has the benefit of a golf scholarship at Stanford University – whose most famous alumni is Tiger Woods.

England's Sam Bairstow tees off on the 3rd hole during practice day three of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews. Picture date: Tuesday July 12, 2022. Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

The Sheffield youngster in fact first putted around on the Old Course when he was 10 years old. The second time will be today.

Barclay Brown teed off at 6.46am alongside New Zealand’s Ben Campbell and Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana.

When is Sam Bairstow teeing off?

Rising amateur Sam Bairstow caught international attention when he tied the leading score at Open Qualifier staged at St Anne’s Old Links near Blackpool, earning him a spot in the open for the second year in a row.

The 23-year-old said in the Daily Mail: “Sheffield is doing really well in golf. A lot of that is down to Pete Cowen’s Academy, where Danny [Willett] and Matt [Fitzpatrick] went and they’ve set a great example.

“I saw Matt’s final round of the US open. It gives you a buzz knowing he is from the same city.”

Sam Bairstow teed off at 11.47am against South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger.

When is Danny Willett teeing off?

Danny Willett must look at his other Steel City golfers with pride.

Maybe he was once the biggest name in golf from Sheffield, but he surely can’t hold his peers’ success against them.

The 34 won the 80th Masters at Augusta National in 2016, becoming only the second Englishman to do so.

He remains a consistent top 10 player in tournaments.