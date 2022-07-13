Daniella Cheetham, aged 27, had ordered her new passport in March so it could have her married name on for when she left the UK, but found out on her wedding day she would not be able to get it in time.
Read More
She said: “Even though it was my wedding day I was heartbroken.
“We haven’t been on a holiday with just us two without the kids. It was what we needed with the year after Covid.”
MORE: Passport delays: Sheffield MP warns holidays could be ruined for many after being 'inundated' with calls
Daniella and her husband, Matt, have been left out of pocket by the whole affair after passport office assurances she would get her passport meant they didn’t cancel their honeymoon in time for a refund.
She said: “Easyjet said there was nothing they could do and we had to scrimp and save to even afford this holiday.
“We haven’t rebooked because we couldn’t afford it.”
Daniella got in contact with her MP, Louise Haigh, who is also Labour’s Shadow Transport Secretary, about the 12 week wait for her passport and Ms Haigh said the government was failing holidaygoers.
MORE: Passports: what Sheffield travellers need to know if they are planning a trip abroad amidst UK passport delays
She said: “From processing passports to getting people through airports, this hapless Tory government are so mired in scandal and chaos they can’t even get the basics right.”
Despite the bad news, Daniella still enjoyed a “magical” wedding day to her then-fiancee.
She said: “It was such a lovely day. It was the best day we could have asked for. It went just as we planned it, it was really, really lovely.”