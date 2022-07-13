Daniella Cheetham, aged 27, had ordered her new passport in March so it could have her married name on for when she left the UK, but found out on her wedding day she would not be able to get it in time.

She said: “Even though it was my wedding day I was heartbroken.

Daniella and husband, Matt, on their wedding day. The pair were unable to go on their honeymoon after Daniella found out on the morning of her wedding she'd be unable to collect her passport from the office the next day.

“We haven’t been on a holiday with just us two without the kids. It was what we needed with the year after Covid.”

Daniella and her husband, Matt, have been left out of pocket by the whole affair after passport office assurances she would get her passport meant they didn’t cancel their honeymoon in time for a refund.

She said: “Easyjet said there was nothing they could do and we had to scrimp and save to even afford this holiday.

Daniella was told she would be able to collect her passport on the bank holiday after he wedding, but was rang in the morning and told they would actually be closed.

“We haven’t rebooked because we couldn’t afford it.”

Daniella got in contact with her MP, Louise Haigh, who is also Labour’s Shadow Transport Secretary, about the 12 week wait for her passport and Ms Haigh said the government was failing holidaygoers.

She said: “From processing passports to getting people through airports, this hapless Tory government are so mired in scandal and chaos they can’t even get the basics right.”

Despite the bad news, Daniella still enjoyed a “magical” wedding day to her then-fiancee.