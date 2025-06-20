Tragedy struck a community last week when an 11-year-old girl’s life was cut heartbreakingly short following a collision.

The incident took place on Station Road, near to the junction with High Street, in Mosborough, last Thursday (June 12) at around 4.49pm.

It is reported that young Elemie Wainwright was hit by a white Ford Transit van.

A community in Sheffield will celebrate the life of 11-year-old Elemie Wainwright, who's life was cut short following a road traffic collision. | SYP/Dean Atkins

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the 11-year-old girl was taken to hospital, where despite medical personnel’s best efforts, she died a short time later.

Mosborough has been devastated by the loss of the youngster, who was described by her family as having ‘the biggest smile [and] the biggest heart’.

More than a week later and flowers and tributes continue to be added to a touching memorial by the side of the road at the crash scene.

Now, family have confirmed details of Elemie’s funeral, which they are calling a ‘celebration of life’ and inviting everyone to join.

They posted on Facebook: “Elemie’s Celebration Of Life will take place on Tuesday July 1 2025 from 1pm at Mosborough Hall.

“We ask everyone to line Mosborough High Street from 12.30pm, once the cars arrive we will walk behind our Elemie from the junction with Station Road up to Mosborough Hall ready for the service to commence at 1pm.

Pictures on display at the memorial to Elemie in Mosborough show her throughout her life. | Dean Atkins

“Committal will be at Chesterfield Crematorium at 3.45pm. Then back to Mosborough Hall.

“More details will follow shortly - let’s give our baby girl exactly what she deserves and more.

“If possible please wear pink or bright colours.

“Only family flowers please.”