Elemie Wainwright: Life of schoolgirl who died in fatal collision to be celebrated
The incident took place on Station Road, near to the junction with High Street, in Mosborough, last Thursday (June 12) at around 4.49pm.
It is reported that young Elemie Wainwright was hit by a white Ford Transit van.
Emergency services rushed to the scene and the 11-year-old girl was taken to hospital, where despite medical personnel’s best efforts, she died a short time later.
Mosborough has been devastated by the loss of the youngster, who was described by her family as having ‘the biggest smile [and] the biggest heart’.
More than a week later and flowers and tributes continue to be added to a touching memorial by the side of the road at the crash scene.
Stay up to date on all of the latest news stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s daily newsletter, sign up today.
Now, family have confirmed details of Elemie’s funeral, which they are calling a ‘celebration of life’ and inviting everyone to join.
They posted on Facebook: “Elemie’s Celebration Of Life will take place on Tuesday July 1 2025 from 1pm at Mosborough Hall.
“We ask everyone to line Mosborough High Street from 12.30pm, once the cars arrive we will walk behind our Elemie from the junction with Station Road up to Mosborough Hall ready for the service to commence at 1pm.
“Committal will be at Chesterfield Crematorium at 3.45pm. Then back to Mosborough Hall.
“More details will follow shortly - let’s give our baby girl exactly what she deserves and more.
“If possible please wear pink or bright colours.
“Only family flowers please.”