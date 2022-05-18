Following several months of testing and staff training, the system has been launched on wards one, two and three of the hospital, with view to rolling it out across the hospital’s other inpatient wards and emergency department in the coming weeks.

The Careflow Vitals app means nurses will now being using their Trust IPhones and IPads on wards and at bedsides regularly. Although it may look like they are just updating their social media, they’re actually recording patients’ crucial information in this new way of working, hospital bosses stress.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She may not know it, but two-month-old Alice has just made a Sheffield Children's first – the first patient to have her observations recorded electronically.

Dr Jeff Perring, Executive Medical Director at Sheffield Children’s, said: “Vitals is one of a number of Digital Journey projects which are helping the Trust to move from paper-based activities to digital solutions, and improving processes and patient care.

“Recording patient observations via the Vitals app will speed up the process as our nurses can do it instantly in real time and at the bedside. It will allow other health care workers to review PEW charts digitally and away from the patient bedside which will aid communication around patient care.

“Vitals also integrates with our Careflow Connect system which clinicians have been using to digitally record patient handovers at shift changeovers since last summer.