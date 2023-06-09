Wim Snape, who plays Nathan in The Full Monty, says shoppers at Meadowhall thought he was a real police officer because they didn’t recognise him.

The actor was just 12 and a pupil at Silverdale School in Bents Green, Sheffield, having previously attended Dobcroft Junior School, when The Full Monty was released in 1997, shooting him to global stardom.

Snape has returned for the Disney+ TV sequel, along with the rest of the gang, including his on-screen dad, Robert Carlyle, who plays Gaz. But he looks very different now, all grown up and playing a police officer whose job promises to put him in conflict with the scheming Gaz and his teenage tearaway daughter Destiny, played by newcomer Talitha Wing.

Snape, now living in Manchester, joined the rest of the cast in Sheffield for the premiere of the new TV series at the Showroom Cinema on Monday, June 5. He talked to The Star about how it felt reuniting with the rest of the cast in his native city, and the strange experience of filming at Meadowhall, which remained open with real shoppers walking past while the scenes were shot.

Wim Snape as Gaz's son Nathan, who is now a police officer with a child of his own, in The Full Monty Disney+ TV series. Photo: Disney+/Ben Blackall

“We had a scene at Meadowhall, an open Meadowhall may I add, and obviously nobody recognised me,” he said. “I was filming my scenes with Robert Carlyle so they all thought I was Robert Carlyle’s personal police officer, which is quite funny.”

Asked how he had reacted when he first heard The Full Monty was coming back, he said: “I was super excited. I never thought that it was going to happen. You see a few remakes of things that have happened over the years but I never thought that this was going to happen. Simon is a smart man and he chooses to create stories when they need to be told and it definitely feels like this story needs to be told, right now….

“If people are going to watch this and expect a Full Monty remake that isn’t it. We’re revisiting these characters 25 years later, including a whole host of new characters, younger characters, older characters, and it’s such a lovely, warm story and very diverse and a story that needs to be told right now.”

The Full Monty TV series is available to stream on Disney+ from June 14.