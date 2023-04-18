News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
10 minutes ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
56 minutes ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
2 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
2 hours ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese

The Durham Ox: Historic Sheffield pub near city centre goes up for sale after false dawn

A historic Sheffield pub has gone back on the market after what proved to be a false dawn.

By Robert Cumber
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:08 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 09:08 BST

The Durham Ox on Cricket Inn Road, just outside Sheffield city centre, is up for sale with a guide price of £150,000.

The pub opened in 1862 and was named after the huge bull calf bred at Ketton Hall whose size made it a national celebrity. Since closing in 1993, it has been badly damaged by fire and vandalism and is today in a sorry state.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were hopes the building would be restored after it was sold at auction for £130,000 in 2020, with the air conditioning firm Airflow Cooling announcing plans to turn it into offices and warehouse space. Those plans appear to have fallen through, with the property listed for sale again with the auctioneers Mark Jenkinson.

Most Popular
The Durham Ox pub on Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, as it looked in 1983. The pub, which is today closed and in a terrible state of disrepair, has gone up for sale with a £150,000 guide price. Photo: Picture SheffieldThe Durham Ox pub on Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, as it looked in 1983. The pub, which is today closed and in a terrible state of disrepair, has gone up for sale with a £150,000 guide price. Photo: Picture Sheffield
The Durham Ox pub on Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, as it looked in 1983. The pub, which is today closed and in a terrible state of disrepair, has gone up for sale with a £150,000 guide price. Photo: Picture Sheffield

The sales brochure states that the three-storey building is in need of complete renovation but has the potential for a number of uses, subject to planning permission.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is due to go under the hammer in an online auction on Monday, April 24.

The Durham Ox pub on Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, as it looks today. Photo: GoogleThe Durham Ox pub on Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, as it looks today. Photo: Google
The Durham Ox pub on Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, as it looks today. Photo: Google
Related topics:SheffieldMark Jenkinson