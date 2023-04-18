A historic Sheffield pub has gone back on the market after what proved to be a false dawn.

The Durham Ox on Cricket Inn Road, just outside Sheffield city centre, is up for sale with a guide price of £150,000.

The pub opened in 1862 and was named after the huge bull calf bred at Ketton Hall whose size made it a national celebrity. Since closing in 1993, it has been badly damaged by fire and vandalism and is today in a sorry state.

There were hopes the building would be restored after it was sold at auction for £130,000 in 2020, with the air conditioning firm Airflow Cooling announcing plans to turn it into offices and warehouse space. Those plans appear to have fallen through, with the property listed for sale again with the auctioneers Mark Jenkinson.

The Durham Ox pub on Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, as it looked in 1983. The pub, which is today closed and in a terrible state of disrepair, has gone up for sale with a £150,000 guide price. Photo: Picture Sheffield

The sales brochure states that the three-storey building is in need of complete renovation but has the potential for a number of uses, subject to planning permission.

It is due to go under the hammer in an online auction on Monday, April 24.