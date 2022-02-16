Bradway Quality Meats, a butchers in south Sheffield, is one of the only suppliers of biltong, a South African speciality, which is favoured by boxing legend Kell.

Biltong is a dried cured meat with origins in southern Africa, now made by in Bradway by a South African butcher, in a four day process using special spices imported from his home country.

As well as being popular among Sheffield’s South African population, biltong has found a fan in boxer Kell Brook, who has visited Bradway weekly to stock up on the high protein snack.

South African butcher, Desun Ehrlich makes the biltong which has proven so popular with fitness fanatics and even boxer Kell Brook.

Brook told The Star: “I pop down to the shop and they stock me up on biltong to make me get through the training. Biltong is unbelievable and it gives me all the power and protein I need. I will definitely be coming in again for more.”

Brook will fight old rival Amir Khan at Manchester arena on February 19, though he joked that if he wins, the biltong will have played a secondary role in his success to his hard work in training.

Mike Kilner, owner of Bradway Quality Meats, said: “I lived in South Africa for seven years, and I thought, if I can sell biltong there why not here. Nobody else in Sheffield is producing it. It is popular with gym guys because it is pure protein. Kell got a taste for it and he is in every week.

Sheffield's Kell Brook looks set to take on Amir Khan in a long-awaited bout on February 19.

“We have people coming from Leeds and Nottingham because we are the nearest place that sells it.

“It is nothing like beef jerky you find in the supermarket. This is air dried for four days and cured overnight in spices imported directly from South Africa,” he said.

Mike bought a specialised meat dehyrator and employs South African butcher, Desun Ehrlich, to ensure the his product is the highest quality.

Mike Kilner, owner of Bradway Quality Meats, brought biltong to Sheffield after living in South African for seven years.

Biltong is generally eaten as a snack, and because of it’s protein rich properties has spread in popularity among fitness enthusiasts in Europe and further afield.

To help prepare for his much anticipated fight on Saturday, Kell trained in Fuerteventura.

His last outing was in November 2020.