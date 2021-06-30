"The best atmosphere I've seen outside of a stadium" at Sheffield pub as England beat Germany

Adam Chamberlain, who spent hours decorating The Big Tree in Woodseats with hundreds of flags ahead of the tournament, welcomed supporters in for a pint ahead of the game as early as 8am on Tuesday.

The pub attracted national media attention throughout the day, and was without a doubt one of the most memorable places to enjoy England’s victory in Sheffield.

And when Raheem Sterling opened up the scoring for England in the 75th minute, ‘the cheers were deafening’.

General Manger Adam Chamberlain ready to welcome fellow football fans to the pub in Woodseats

Mr Chamberlain said: “It was the best atmosphere I have seen outside of a stadium. It was absolutely amazing. The best environment I have been in since the pandemic started.

And eleven minutes later, when Harry Kane added another goal and put England in the cusp of winning, Adam said the atmosphere swelled and became the best he has experienced.

"People were jumping and singing and they were so happy. It was so nice to have something to celebrate and be joyful about after this past 18 months.

Greene King have decorated the whole outside areas of The Big tree in Sheffield for the Euros

"I used to work in another pub next door to the Huddersfield football ground, and it felt so good to have that energy of the football back in a pub again.”

Some of the fans who came down to feature on ITV early in the morning even managed to make it down to Wembley for the game after having breakfast, and then back up to The Big Tree for a pint after it had finished.

"When the lads got back they were exhausted and their throats were hoarse from cheering,” Adam said.

Having beaten Germany, England progress into the quarter finals where they will face Ukraine at 8pm on Saturday (July 3).

England football fans (left to right) Alisia Shaw, 18, Chris Shaw, 40, Sean Foster, 40, and Rory Hibbert, 25, ahead of the England vs Germany game at the Big Tree

"We are incredibly optimistic,” Adam said. “When I opened bookings for the quarter final the website crashed, and we sold out in ten minutes. We’ve even started taking bookings for the semi finals as people are that confident England can beat Ukraine.

"I really hope it’s coming home.”

Bar staff, Kat Burrows (left) and Eleanor Alison (right) ahead of the England vs Germany game at the Big Tree