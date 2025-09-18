Loneliness and poor mental health rising among Rotherham’s young people, report warns

Loneliness is emerging as a major health concern for Rotherham’s young people, with nearly one in five secondary school pupils saying they feel lonely most of the time, according to the borough’s Director of Public Health.

The annual report, which will be presented to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board on Wednesday 24 September, highlights that loneliness is linked to serious risks, including depression, heart disease and cognitive decline. While it is often thought of as an issue affecting older people, the report warns that children and teenagers are increasingly vulnerable.

A 2023/24 school survey found 18 per cent of secondary students reported feeling lonely “most of the time” or “always,” with girls twice as likely as boys to say this. Older pupils were also more likely to experience loneliness, with Year 10s reporting higher levels than Year 7s.

The same survey highlighted wider pressures on wellbeing, with 40 per cent of secondary school pupils describing their mental health as “fair” or “poor.” National research suggests these challenges have been made worse by social media, body image pressures, and the lasting effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Healthwatch engagement in 2025 also found that while most young people valued their wellbeing and had someone to turn to at home, over half did not know where to seek extra help and few had accessed formal services.

The report argues that creative and cultural activities can play a crucial role in tackling both loneliness and poor mental health. Evidence shows that activities such as music, drama and group arts projects help build social bonds, boost self-esteem and provide safe outlets for expression. They also form part of the “social infrastructure” that helps bring communities together.

To address the challenges, the Director of Public Health has issued ten recommendations. These include a full evaluation of the borough’s Children’s Capital of Culture programme, with a legacy scheme to ensure cultural opportunities continue, and a call for schools and education leaders to value arts education and reduce inequalities in access. Sustainable funding is also being sought to expand opportunities for children and families to engage in arts and culture.

Other recommendations highlight the need for genuine co-production with young people, embedding physical activity into cultural strategies, and carrying out more local research into how creativity can support healthy behaviours and mental wellbeing.

The report stresses that arts and culture should be inclusive and accessible for all families, and that young people must be better informed about local opportunities, with communication channels that match the ways they engage.