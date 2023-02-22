Hundreds of people across Sheffield are having their peace shattered by noisy neighbours, pets and building work.

Sheffield Council received a whopping 2,636 noise complaints last year, and The Star can now reveal which streets are the worst affected. There were more than 20 noise complaints on one street alone, a Freedom of Information request has shown, and there were 15 streets with more than 10 complaints.

While some of the roads in question were always likely to pop up, given their length and the number of bars there, others may surprise you.

Sheffield Council took enforcement action, issuing a noise abatement notice, in 51 cases. Such a notice means that if the person responsible for the noise keeps disturbing people they may face legal action. Warrants can be issued to seize equipment and court proceedings started, which could result in a hefty fine and the permanent forfeiture of any equipment.

Below are the 15 streets across Sheffield on which the most noise complaints were made, and the reasons for those complaints. For more information about how to report a noise nuisance, visit: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/pollution-nuisance/report-noise-nuisance.

Noisiest streets These streets in Sheffield were among those with the most noise complaints in 2022, according to figures obtained by The Star using the Freedom of Information Act

Ferrars Road Tinsley.jpg There were 11 noise complaints on Ferrars Road, in the Tinsley area, received by Sheffield Council during 2022. That was the joint 13th highest figure of any street. Of those complaints, 10 related to domestic noise and one to noise from dogs, birds or other animals

Manchester Road - 11 noise complaints There were 11 noise complaints on Manchester Road, which runs from Broomhill through Crosspool and Rivelin out into the Peak District, received by Sheffield Council during 2022. That was the joint 13th highest figure of any street. Of those complaints, four related to noise from dogs, birds or other animals, three to construction noise and one each to traffic, noise from a building intruder alarm, commercial/leisure noise, and noise from a burglar alarm

Middlewood Road - 11 noise complaints There were 11 noise complaints on Middlewood Road, which runs between Hillsborough and Middlewood, received by Sheffield Council during 2022. That was the joint 13th highest figure of any street. Of those complaints, four related to domestic noise, four to 'public nuisance', and one each to burglar alarms, commercial/leisure and construction