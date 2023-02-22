The 15 Sheffield streets with the most noise complaints, including Abbeydale Road and Ecclesall Road
Hundreds of people across Sheffield are having their peace shattered by noisy neighbours, pets and building work.
Sheffield Council received a whopping 2,636 noise complaints last year, and The Star can now reveal which streets are the worst affected. There were more than 20 noise complaints on one street alone, a Freedom of Information request has shown, and there were 15 streets with more than 10 complaints.
While some of the roads in question were always likely to pop up, given their length and the number of bars there, others may surprise you.
Sheffield Council took enforcement action, issuing a noise abatement notice, in 51 cases. Such a notice means that if the person responsible for the noise keeps disturbing people they may face legal action. Warrants can be issued to seize equipment and court proceedings started, which could result in a hefty fine and the permanent forfeiture of any equipment.
Below are the 15 streets across Sheffield on which the most noise complaints were made, and the reasons for those complaints. For more information about how to report a noise nuisance, visit: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/pollution-nuisance/report-noise-nuisance.