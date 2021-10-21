An altercation allegedly involving a firearm took place at Temple nightclub on Queens Road earlier this month, police have reported.

In the incident at around 3am on Sunday, October 3, two men were reportedly involved in a confrontation, one of whom allegedly had a firearm in their possession.

Police now say there is “no evidence” the firearm was discharged during the confrontation.

Temple nightclub on Queen's Street, formerly known as Hex, says it has "tightened" security following an alleged firearms incident on October 3.

The director of Temple nightclub Nick Singh this week said they are working with police and have “tightened” security since the incident.

“We are aware there was an incident but we are working with police to establish what happened,” he told The Star.

"I believe our security is quite tight. We use both wands and physical searches.

What has been done to improve security at the nightclub

"All I can say is if there was a firearm, we have no idea how this got into the venue.

"We know what measures we were doing properly, and we can only concentrate on what we weren’t doing.

"What we’ve done now as a venue to tighten security is to secure the perimeter, increase the number of door staff and are searching people more strictly, as well as purchasing more metal detectors.

"We’ve employed female door staff to search female customers, as before we only had male staff.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses to help them with their enquiries.

DC Liam Milner, investigating, said: “We know the nightclub was very busy at the time so we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the two men arguing to get in touch.

“There is no evidence to suggest a firearm was discharged, but this allegation is obviously very concerning and we are now working with the club on additional security measures.

“If you know who either of the men are, or witnessed the incident, please contact us.”

Any information can be reported to South Yorkshire Police via live chat, online or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 141 of October 3.