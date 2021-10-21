At 3am, two men were reportedly involved in a confrontation in Temple nightclub in Queens Road.

It is alleged that one of the men was in possession of a firearm.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to help them with their enquiries.

An altercation allegedly involving a firearm took place at Temple nightclub on Queens Road in Sheffield on Sunday, October 3, South Yorkshire Police have said

DC Liam Milner, investigating said: “We know the nightclub was very busy at the time so we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the two men arguing to get in touch.

“There is no evidence to suggest a firearm was discharged, but this allegation is obviously very concerning and we are now working with the club on additional security measures.

“If you know who either of the men are, or witnessed the incident, please contact us.”