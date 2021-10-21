Temple nightclub Sheffield: Police appeal after 'altercation' allegedly involving firearm at Queens Road venue
An altercation allegedly involving a fireman took place at a Sheffield nightclub in the early hours of Sunday, October 3, police have revealed.
At 3am, two men were reportedly involved in a confrontation in Temple nightclub in Queens Road.
It is alleged that one of the men was in possession of a firearm.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to help them with their enquiries.
DC Liam Milner, investigating said: “We know the nightclub was very busy at the time so we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the two men arguing to get in touch.
“There is no evidence to suggest a firearm was discharged, but this allegation is obviously very concerning and we are now working with the club on additional security measures.
“If you know who either of the men are, or witnessed the incident, please contact us.”
Any information can be reported via live chat, online or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 141 of 3 October.