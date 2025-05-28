A loving mother who spent months battling a series of serious health issues has sadly died, leaving behind her teenage son.

Tina Richardson was carrying on with life as normal three months ago, when she suffered a seizure at home in front of her 14-year-old son Jayden.

The incident led doctors to discovering cancer on both her brain and lungs, though before treatment could begin the 55-year-old suffered two further seizures - the latter of which lasted for 56 minutes.

The combined trauma led to Tina, from Maltby, being paralysed down the left side of her body with an incurable bleed on the brain.

She was left with an impossible decision, and ended up declining treatment for her lung cancer to spend whatever time she had left with her beloved son and family.

Today (May 28), the family has now announced that Tina’s fight has tragically come to an end.

Loving mother Tina Richardson, who was left paralysed following a series of seizures, has passed away. | Submit

The family told The Star: “We would like to let friends and family know that our beautiful sister, mum and aunty, Tina Richardson, sadly passed away yesterday.

“She was surrounded by her loved ones, just as she had wished, and she kept fighting right until the very end. Even when Tina was told there was nothing more that could be done, she remained positive and strong. Her famous quote, when asked if she needed anything, was always: ‘See to your own self’.

“That was Tina - selfless and caring until the very last moment.”

Last week the family begun a fundraiser to help support Jayden throughout the rest of his life, covering the costs for things like university.

Over that time they have received more than £30,000, supported in part by two £10,000 donations.

“Our family would like to sincerely thank everyone for the ongoing love and support from friends, extended family, and work colleagues,” they added.

“It has meant so much to us during this difficult time.

“Jayden is surrounded by a loving family and will be well cared for, just as Tina would have wanted.

“We will share details about the funeral - dates, times, and location - as soon as they are confirmed. “

Anyone wishing to support Tina and her family in this difficult time can do so here.

