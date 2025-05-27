Devastated family raise £30,000 for Rotherham teenager who will have to grow up without his mum
Last week The Star ran a story about Tina Richardson, who recently suffered three intense heart seizures that left her with an incurable bleed on the brain.
The tragic and traumatic incidents came during a difficult few months, as doctors also discovered that Tina was suffering from cancer in both her brain and lungs.
Due to the collective issues, the 55-year-old mother made the difficult decision to not pursue treatment for her lung cancer as to spend whatever time she has left with her 14-year-old son Jayden.
The family has come together to support Tina during this difficult time, and together they made the decision to start a fundraiser to help support Jayden throughout his life, covering costs for things like university.
In only five days the appeal has now managed to cross the £30,000 mark, supported in part by two £10,000 donations.
Tina’s niece, Amy Tomlinson, told The Star last week: “We’ve been humbled by it - we’re just a working class family who get on with things.
“The whole community has really come together for us, but it’s not just the immediate village, it’s far and wide - people we don’t know have sent in money.”
Anyone wishing to support Tina and her family in this difficult time can do so here.
