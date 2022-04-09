Teenage son died at sea says Sheffield dad who was found adrift off coast of Malaysia after going missing this week
A Sheffield man who was found floating adrift of the coast of Malayisa after going missing this week says his son died at sea.
Shell engineer Adrian Chesters, 46, and Nathen Renze Chesters, 14, were declared missing on Wednesday (April 6) after going diving off the tiny island of Pulau Tokong Sanggol.
It was reported today (April 9) how, following a two-day rescue operation, Mr Chesters was found after being spotted by by fisherman several dozen nautical miles from where they disappeared.
Now, the Sheffield dad has told authorities his son died at sea “as he was too weak and could not survive”, according to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and reported by Sky News.
His body has not yet been recovered.
Indonesian authorities have now taken over the search. Mersing district police chief Cyril Edward Nuing said: “We believe there is a high likelihood that he is no longer in Malaysian waters based on the movement of sea currents, as well as the time and location where the other victims were found.”
On the day they went missing, the skipper who took the small party of four out to sea returned to port alone. He was later arrested after he tested positive for take methamphetamines, according to the Daily Mail.
The group's instructor, Kristine Grodem, 35, from Norway, was rescued on Thursday, 30 nautical miles from where the group went missing.
She told officials the group surfaced about an hour into their dive but could not find their boat.
She reportedly tried to keep them all together but was separated from the group after being caught in strong currents.
On Friday, Mr Chesters was spotted along with 18-year-old Alexia Alexandra Molina, a French woman who was also part of the small party of four that went diving.
Mr Chesters had only just relocated his family to the tourist spot after working as a senior engineer on Shell's Appomattox rig in the Gulf of Mexico.
Meanwhile, the captain of the boat who took the four divers out to sea is being investigated under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Officials are also assessing the dive equipment and location.