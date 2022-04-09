Shell engineer Adian Chesters, 46, and Nathen, 14, were declared missing on Wednesday (April 6) after going diving off the tiny island of Pulau Tokong Sanggol.

A search mission was launched after the skipper who took them out to sea returned to port alone. He was later arrested after he tested positive for take methamphetamines, according to the Daily Mail.

Mersing district police chief Cyril Edward shows pictures of two divers found alive, French national Alexia Alexandra Molina (R) and British national Adrian Peter Chesters (L), with a Dutch teen still missing, after a press conference in Mersing on April 9, 2022, during the search to locate three divers at sea after they went missing off Malaysia's southeast coast near Mersing in Johor state. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, the 46-year-old Sheffield dad has been found after he was spotted by fishermen at around 1am on Friday. Sky News reports they were found “a considerable distance south from where they had disappeared”.

However, rescuers are still searching for Nathen.

Mr Chesters was spotted along with 18-year-old Alexia Alexandra Molina, a French woman who was also part of the small party of four that went diving.Authorities have now expanded the search area and deployed two planes, 18 boats, and about 90 personnel.

The group's instructor, Kristine Grodem, 35, from Norway, was rescued on Thursday 30 nautical miles from where the group went missing.

She told officials the group surfaced about an hour into their dive but could not find their boat.

She reportedly tried to keep them all together but was separated from the group after being caught in strong currents.

Mr Chesters had only just relocated his family to the tourist spot after working as a senior engineer on Shell's Appomattox rig in the Gulf of Mexico.

The rescue of Mr Chesters and Ms Molina comes after hopes of finding any of the three alive began to dwindle on Friday.

Local officials have previously suggested they were confident the three missing people would be found because they were 'experienced divers'.

Meanwhile, the captain of the boat who took the four divers out to sea is being investigated under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Officials are also assessing the dive equipment and location.