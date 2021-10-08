Emergency services were called at 1.10pm on Tuesday, October 5 following reports a man had been assaulted on Williams Street.

Mr Williamson was discovered with serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he died around three hours later.

Dean Williamson has been named as the man who died following an attack in Parkgate, Rotherham

A man was arrested yesterday in connection with Mr Williamson’s death.

The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody last night.

A 28-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, has been released on police bail.

A post mortem examination revealed Mr Williamson died as a result of chest injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, who is overseeing the investigation into his death, has urged anyone with information that could help officers to come forward.

He said: “People will continue to see an increased police presence in the area in the coming days as our investigations continue.

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who was in that location on Tuesday, or anyone who witnessed the attack. No matter how small or insignificant you feel your piece of information may be, it could help us build a better understanding of how Mr Williamson came to be fatally injured.

“There are a number of ways you can get in touch – you can contact us directly or pass details anonymously to Crimestoppers.”