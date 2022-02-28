The community programme, run by the Premier League, engages young people in sport, music, educational and other development sessions, aiming to increase participation in support and to help prevent young people from getting embroiled in anti-social behaviour.

To mark its 15th year anniversary, South Yorkshire’s PCC and members of the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit attended an event hosted at Concord Sports Centre in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, and the Violence Reduction Team attended the Premier League Kicks anniversary event.

The event brought together teams of young people representing the community foundations of football clubs from across Yorkshire, from Sheffield United and Barnsley to Leeds and Huddersfield Town.

Teams participated in a football tournament held throughout the day and a crossbar challenge on the venue’s 3G all-weather pitches. The sports hall also hosted a dodgeball tournament and talks from community activists, with the event concluding with a prize ceremony.

Graham Jones, Head of the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit, said: “As the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit, we recognise the important role that initiatives such as the Premier League Kicks programme play in bringing communities together and providing support for young people.

“Alongside many community groups and projects, the professional football clubs in South Yorkshire are providing a range of innovative opportunities to engage young people and help them develop.

“These projects directly support our ambition to reduce violence in South Yorkshire.”

South Yorkshire’s PCC, Alan Billings, said: “As Police and Crime Commissioner, I am always keen to support initiatives which increase participation in sport and provide the positive role models which young people need.

“The Premier League Kicks programme is one such initiative; it makes a positive difference in the lives of young people, particularly those from high-need areas.

“I was pleased that an event to mark its anniversary was held in Sheffield, and that so many different football clubs from across Yorkshire took part.”