Supplement Hub is an online nutritional supplement retailer which educates people on how to enhance their health. By providing customers with the necessary information, Supplement Hub claims to help people improve their health and stay educated.

In late 2021, the retailer worked with Story of AMS, a Dutch e-commerce agency, to rebrand and rebuild its websites.

Supplement Hub founder David Brassey

It has now announced the launch of two new websites in a redesign undertaken to align with its target demographic and position itself as a premium retailer in health and wellness.

The new site features Supplement Hub’s new branding, easy to use search and its supplement finder with recommends supplements based on age and health issues. It is easier to navigate and more accessible for users.