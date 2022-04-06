Town hall rich list: dozens of officials paid more than £100,000 a year in South Yorkshire

The number of local authority employees earning more than £100,000 has risen to the highest levels since 2013-14, according to the latest figures from the TaxPayers’ Alliance, a right wing pressure group which campaigns for lower taxes.

Their latest annual analysis covered the 2020/2021 financial year.

South Yorkshire's town halls. Top left: Doncaster Council. Top right: Sheffield Council. Bottom left: Rotherham Council. Bottom right: Barnsley Council.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “Taxpayers facing a cost of living crisis want to know they are getting value for money from their local authority leadership.

“With households having suffered through the pandemic and now struggling under colossal tax bills, the country needs councils to prioritise key services without resorting to punishing tax hikes.

“These figures will allow residents to judge town hall bosses for themselves and hold their local councils to account.”

The figures for South Yorkshire 2020/21

Sheffield

Sheffield Council had seven employees earning £100,000 or more in total remuneration.

Top paid Sheffield Council officials, and their salaries, were:

John Macilwraith, executive director for people: £154,322

Eugene Walker, executive director for resources: £149,295

Greg Fell, director of public health: £125,261

Executive director of place: £113,516

Interim chief executive: £134,069

Unnamed official: £112,500

Director of policy and performance: £89,327

Doncaster

Doncaster Council had eight employees earning £100,000 or more in total remuneration.

Top paid Doncaster Council officials, and their salaries, were:

Damian Allen, chief executive: £168,755

Debbie Hogg, director of corporate resources: £127,083

Phil Holmes, director of adults health and wellbeing: £127,083

Riana Nelson, director of learning opportunities, skills and culture: £127,083

Rupert Suckling, director of public health: £104,309

Scott Fawcus, monitoring officer: £95,438

Faye Tyas, section 151 officer: £94,112

Unnamed official: £142,500

Barnsley

Barnsley Council had nine employees earning £100,000 or more in total remuneration.

Top paid Barnsley Council officials, and their salaries, were:

Sarah Norman, chief executive: £180,000

Executive director of place: £128,000

Executive director of adults and communities: £128,000

Executive director of public health: £127,000

Executive director of children’s services: £118,000

Executive director of core services: £112,000

Chief financial officer (s151 officer): £98,000

Unnamed official: £107,500

Rotherham

Rotherham Council had five employees earning £100,000 or more in total remuneration.

Top paid Rotherham Council officials, and their salaries, were:

Chief executive: £170,767

Strategic director of adult care and housing: £133,756

Strategic director or regeneration and environment: £123,645

Strategic director of finance and customer services: £123,645