In this weeks' episode we discuss the fall out from the Sue Gray report which details a rule-breaking lockdown party attended by Sheffield Council’s chief executive Kate Josephs.

We also talk about the former Cole Brothers store in the city centre, last occupied by John Lewis, and whether or not it should become a listed building.

Kate Josephs, chief executive of Sheffield Council.

News that hip-hop group N-Dubz are coming to Sheffield as part of their reunion tour also made it into the pod.

Watch or listen to the latest episode on The Star’s Dailymotion channel here:- https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8b5i48

John Lewis.