Sue Gray report, N-Dubz at Sheffield's Utilita Arena and the future of the Cole Brothers/John Lewis building - welcome to the latest Behind the Headlines podcast

Star readers can now listen to the latest Behind the Headlines podcast in which our journalists discuss the biggest stories of the week.

By Lee Peace
Friday, 27th May 2022, 12:00 pm

In this weeks' episode we discuss the fall out from the Sue Gray report which details a rule-breaking lockdown party attended by Sheffield Council’s chief executive Kate Josephs.

We also talk about the former Cole Brothers store in the city centre, last occupied by John Lewis, and whether or not it should become a listed building.

Kate Josephs, chief executive of Sheffield Council.

News that hip-hop group N-Dubz are coming to Sheffield as part of their reunion tour also made it into the pod.

Watch or listen to the latest episode on The Star’s Dailymotion channel here:- https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8b5i48

John Lewis.
Behind the Headlines podcast.
