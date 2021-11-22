Stuart Coltman, 27, had been taking pictures of a motorbike group as they rode through the Peak District at dusk when he came across the scene.

He was packing away his gear when he spotted a lone photographer in the distance walking up a hill carrying a tripod over his shoulder.

A photographer is pictured silhouetted against the moon in this shot capured in the Peak District at Edale, which went viral after being shared online (pic: Stuart Coltman / SWNS)

Stuart quickly grabbed his camera and snapped a shot of the man just as the moon rose behind him on the horizon on Saturday (20/11).

He posted the image on Facebook and within 24 hours more than 10,000 people had viewed and shared it worldwide.

Stuart, from Matlock, Derbyshire, said: "The shot was totally unexpected.

"I was actually putting my camera away after taking pictures of The Lone Riders.

The Lone Riders motorcycle group, riding from Leicester to Winnatts Pass, Derbyshire (pic: Stuart Coltman / SWNS)

"I looked up and saw the moon rising over Edale, and thought that looks nice, so I thought I would take a quick snap.

"As I was getting my camera out, I noticed a man was walking up on the hill and he was in perfect alignment with the moon. I couldn't not take a photo of it.

"That man, whoever he was, got a tripod out. He must have been a photographer too - it was a real chance photo.

"I guessed they must have been wanting to get a perfect picture of the moon but they ended up being the perfect picture themselves.