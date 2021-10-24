Strictly Come Dancing: Relief as Sheffield TV star Dan Walker survives another week

Nadiya Bychkova and Dan Walker during BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 on Saturday. Issue date: Saturday October 23, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Strictly. Photo credit should read: Keiron McCarron/BBC/PA Wire

Dan, who performed the Viennese Waltz with Nadiya on the BBC One Show in honour of his wife of 20 years, Sarah, received a total of 28 points on Saturday episode, his highest score yet since appearing on the show.

The BBC Breakfast host paid an emotional tribute to his wife by dancing to Billy Joel's song, She's Always A Woman, which is one of Sarah's favourite songs, that left fans in tears.

Asked by show host Claudia Winkleman if he had any dance that he particularly did not enjoy, Dan replied: "No, bring the next one on.

"I just really love it. I never thought I'd enjoy this programme as much as I have and I don't know what we are dancing next week but I can't wait to learn a new one."

He also revealed that he has been dancing at work where people actually 'caught him dancing in the lift.'

"There's a mirror in most lifts, I was giving it the old Cuban break from last week and the doors open and two of my colleagues were there but I'm past that stage of embarrassment.

"If you want to join in, just come on,” he laughed.

Dan gushes over wife, Sarah

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke said Dan could improve his movements by using his ‘lovely legs to take a longer stride across the floor.

He said: “That would give him more movement across the floor and it will make him less hesitant in his movements.”

On Saturday, Strictly fans were moved after Dan performed the dance and dedicated it to his wife.

Sarah and the couple's three children, Susanna, Jessica, and Chuck, also made their first appearance on the show on Saturday night to cheer him on during his rehearsals.

He said: "I'm going to gush over her for a moment, because she's one of those people the more you know her the more you love her.

"I've known her and loved her for over half of my life.