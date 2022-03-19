Before the megastar hit the stage, his supporting act, his DJ-sister Rachael Anson, got the crowd going by hyping up the audience with a mash-up of songs including Bob Marley’s ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ and ‘One Love’.

Rachael and her MC know how to warm up a crowd and quickly had those in both in standing and seating areas whipping from side to side.

Stormzy proved a hit at his gig in Sheffield last nigh (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

However, it was nothing compared to what was yet to come…

When Stormzy was lowered onto the stage from a floating platform accompanied by a lightshow, the crowd at the Sheffield Utilita Arena in Sheffield went wild last night.

The audience, of various ages, enjoyed tracks from Stormzy’s platinum-crowned second album “Heavy Is the Head”.

On R&B tracks like Crown, where a car-sized crown got lowered down to float over Stormzy’s head, or with fan-favourite Vossi Bop, the impressive pyrotechnics really shone.

During Rainfall, Stormzy’s band joined him on the stage and danced in synchrony with the six background singers.

For most of the show, Stormzy was on stage alone, but his presence alone was enough for the crowd.

Halfway through the long-awaited show, lights flashed onto a screen which announced: ‘Album 3. Coming 2022’.

This tease of a new album had his fans screaming and roaring for more.

One of the show’s highlights was Stormzy’s duet with one of his talented background vocalists for One Second, illuminated by the light of phone torches throughout the Arena.

Stormzy, who has the power to join together people from all walks of life, repeatedly thanked his fans for attending the concert after the “hard time” the pandemic gave him and so many others.

Some of those on the front row around the stage were lucky enough to be hugged and greeted by the star, as he thanked his fans for their continued support.

Blinded By Your Grace Pt.2 , beautifully performed by Stormzy and his talented background singers, was one of the highlights of the gig, with the projection of a house-sized cross behind the performers, displaying his religious message behind the lyrics.