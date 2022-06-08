Dax, a female Staffordshire terrier, was said to have escaped from her owner's garden in Parson Cross by slipping through a hole in the fence on Thursday, June 2.

There were subsequent reports that some men in the Fox Hill and Kilner Way area were 'trying to sell a dog of similar description' later that day.

Chermaine Samphire, the distraught owner, went on a frantic search for her pet dog and requested police assistance for what she suspected was theft.

Chermaine has been reunited with Dax with the help from Beauty's Legacy charity. Picture by Lisa Dean, founder of Beauty's Legacy

Thankfully, on Tuesday evening (June 7), Dax returned home with the help of Beauty's Legacy, a charity group that aims to help reunite stolen, missing, lost and found animals with their owners across the UK.

Founder, Lisa Dean shared the news on her Facebook.

“So this just happened. Mum came home and Dax went nuts,” she said.

“Now she's absolutely shattered. She was taken six days ago, we recovered her this evening.

“She was glad to be home but very withdrawn and wary of her family, because mum was still at work, because that is life.

“This little girl is absolutely exhausted, but she will be fine eventually, and she knows she's safe. You ALL did this. Thank you.”

She also said that what happened to Dax was not pet theft, but 'pet abduction'.

Chermaine said: “DAX IS HOME!!! Thank you everyone for all your help.