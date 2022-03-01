Simply the Best is returning to Sheffield on October 2, 2022, and five artists have now been confirmed for the popular event.

The fundraising concert has been organised in support of the BB With Love tribute, which was set up in memory of Bev Croke and is raising money for Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Bev, a mum-of-three from Sheffield, sadly died away from breast cancer in March 2021, and her family set up the tribute fund in her memory.

Simply The Best 2021

Steps star and West End leading lady Faye Tozer-Smith, and West End and TV star Hayley Tamaddon are among the artists confirmed for Simply the Best, with the pair returning after performing at the last concert.

They will also be joined by actor, singer and West End star Layton Williams; film and TV star Daniel Brocklebank; and West End performer and RuPaul’s drag race season three star Ella Vaday.

In its first year, BB with Love helped to raise more than £35,000 for cancer care and research which was raised in a variety of ways – including Simply the Best.

Darren and Margaret from Weston Park Cancer Charity, along with the Croke family.

For 2022, the Croke family hope to raise more than £50,000 for Weston Park Cancer Charity through BB With Love, to help the charity provide cancer care services, improve treatment experiences and enable advances in research and clinical trials.

The Croke family – husband Mick, daughter Rachel and sons Sean and Matt – now have big plans for BB With Love.

Projects already launched or in the pipeline include golf days, live entertainment such as Matt Croke’s latest production in Manchester, clothing lines by Sheffield-based brand Love and Unique, and individual fundraising initiatives such as Sean Croke’s Sheffield Half Marathon Challenge.

The Croke Family from left to right: Matt, Mick, Rachel, Sean.

Mick Croke said: “It’s an exciting time for BB With Love. Our launch year was very successful and raised tens of thousands of pounds, despite having Covid restrictions to battle against.

“Now, in 2022, Simply The Best and our other fundraising initiatives will be bigger and better than ever. We can’t wait to show people what is in store and to demonstrate the impact which their contribution to the BB With Love fund has.

“The effect of our fundraising is going to be distributed in an area which is so close to our hearts – and the hearts of people all over our region.

“If more people can get access to mental health and emotional support, if researchers in Sheffield help us get one step closer to a cure or a treatment which could save lives – that is everything Beverley wanted to achieve.”

2021 Simply the Best Stars.

All of the stars confirmed as appearing at Simply the Best are subject to their availability, and you can visit www.westonpark.org.uk for more information and updates on the Simply the Best concert, or follow BB With Love on Facebook for news and announcements.